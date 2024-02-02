TSLA Stock Alert: Tesla Recalls 2.2 Million Vehicles in the U.S.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in the news Friday as investors grapple with news of over 2.19 million electric vehicles (EVs) being recalled in the United States.
This marks the largest Tesla recall to date and affects several of the company’s EV models. That includes the 2024 Cybertruck, the 2017 to 2023 Model 3, the 2012 to 2023 Model S, the 2016 to 2024 Model X and the 2019 to 2024 Model Y.
The reason for this recall is an incorrect font size being displayed on the instrument panel. This affects the brake, park and antilock brake system (ABS) warning lights. The smaller font size contradicts Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirement numbers 105 and 135.
TSLA Stock: What Actions Tesla Owners Need to Take
While a large number of customers are affected by this recall, they don’t have to worry about sending their EVs in for service. Instead, Tesla is taking care of the issue via an over-the-air update that will increase the size of the font on the instrument panel.
Tesla owners will also be notified of this recall via a letter sent through the mail. The company intends to start posting these letters at the end of March.
TSLA stock is down 3.3% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.