Why Is G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Down 45% Today?

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company provided an interim update on a Phase 3 clinical trial of trilaciclib as a breast cancer treatment.
This clinical trial has trilaciclib being used in combination with gemcitabine and carboplatin as a first-line treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). The independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) overseeing the trial has recommended it continue to final analysis.
G1 Therapeutics CEO Jack Bailey said the following about this news:
“While a positive interim analysis would have enabled us to bring this therapy to patients in need sooner, we look forward to completing the study and potentially making this meaningful new treatment option available to patients with this highly aggressive form of breast cancer as early as next year.”
GTHX Stock Movement Today
It appears investors are unsteady following the requirement for the clinical trial to continue and the CEO’s comments. That’s bringing increased trading activity to GTHX stock this morning, with more than 464,000 shares changing hands. That’s a strong start to the day even if its below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.6 million shares.
GTHX stock is down 44.9% as of Tuesday morning. That erases the 44.1% gain it made year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) and ARB IOT (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock today and the biggest pre-market movers this morning. All of that info is available at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Ohmyhome (OMH) Stock Up 366% Today?
- Why Is ARB IOT (ARBB) Stock Up 230% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.