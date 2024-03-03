3 New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2024

Indeed, the recollection of the previous summer’s market downturn remains fresh. That episode, among others, reminded investors of the importance of being proactive in portfolio management, especially when evaluating potential strong-sell stocks.
However, with the Nasdaq Composite reaching fresh highs recently, surpassing its 2021 peak, the market’s appetite for risk continues to grow. Transitioning to the S&P 500, its ascent to 5,137 marks the 15th record closure for the year, highlighting continued optimism among investors.
Nevertheless, a cautious approach and strategic divestments may prove necessary for investors in navigating the stock market’s volatility. These three strong-selling stocks will likely continue to erode shareholder value for a long time.
Strong Sell Stocks: Lucid Group (LCID)
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), once heralded as a beacon in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, has crumbled under the weight of expectations. Since its peak in early 2021, LCID’s performance has sharply declined, shedding nearly 95% of its value and presenting a sobering reality for investors.
Moreover, the financial data presents a challenging landscape, with a substantial year-over-year (YOY) revenue decrease of 38.9% to $157.51 million in the fourth quarter (Q4), missing forecasts by $24.25 million. While the company boasts $3.9 billion in cash reserves, its $2.8 billion loss in 2023 raises concerns over its capacity to sustain operations amidst diminishing EV demand.
To revitalize sales, Lucid slashed the prices of its electric vehicles three times in seven months, a move that has failed to spark much interest. That lackluster performance, coupled with the recent downgrade of LCID from a Hold rating to a Sell rating by Quant analysts, underscores the urgent need for strategic reassessment. Moreover, CFRA research downgraded LCID stock from a Sell to a Strong Sell, with sales falling short of estimates in Q4.
LivePerson (LPSN)
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), known for its customer engagement chat and AI chatbot software, was once touted as a top player in the AI realm. However, LPSN has encountered turbulence over the past year, with its stock plummeting an alarming 90%. Reflecting this steep decline, Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating has been consistently in the red since mid-November last year, assigning LPSN a Strong Sell rating.
Unfortunately, the LPSN’s latest financial outcomes amplify these concerns. LPSN’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings-per-share stood at a disappointing negative 48 cents, falling short of expectations by 17 cents. Furthermore, a 22.1% YOY revenue dip to $95.47 million signals a significant retreat. That performance led to a considerable reduction in LPSN’s cash reserves and a tightening of revenue guidance expectations.
The trajectory of LPSN stock speaks volumes. It is marked by a worrying trend of diminishing revenue, widening net losses and a significant reduction in cash reserves, signaling an urgent need for strategic overhaul.
AMC Entertainment (AMC)
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), a bellwether in the movie theatre business, can’t catch a break, with AMC stock plummeting by 92% last year. The downturn reflects the company’s struggles against a backdrop of underwhelming box office returns and the disruptive impact of streaming services. As a result, Quant analysts have tagged AMC with a Strong Sell rating, signaling deep-seated concerns over its future viability.
AMC’s bid to bolster finances by issuing 40 million new shares in September 2023 backfired, triggering a sharp 30% drop in its stock price. The move, aimed at strengthening its balance sheet, inadvertently highlighted deep market doubts over its strategic viability and adaptability amidst rapidly evolving industry shifts.
Furthermore, AMC’s financial challenges are deepened by an overwhelming debt burden of $9.14 billion. Coupled with disruptions from Hollywood strikes delaying projects, the company’s path to recovery appears daunting, shadowing its prospects.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.