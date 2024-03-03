3 Stocks Set to Outperform in the Next Bull Market

Imagine a market state where many sectors converge, with steel clinking, echoing the flow of oil and the buzz of electronic transactions. Three stocks serve as sentinels. They steer clear of the cliffs of steel manufacturing and into the wide-open spaces of energy exploration and digital finance.
Deep into their fundamentals, they were created with inventiveness, tenacity and an unwavering quest for perfection. The first one embraces the winds of change in the energy transition metals market while exceeding expectations in iron ore output with its unwavering dedication to the operational edge.
The second possesses a diverse portfolio that spans many continents. The company adeptly navigates the turbulent waters of energy exploration with resolute resolve and strategic acumen. The third, the digital juggernaut, propels development via innovation and user-centricity as it reshapes the financial transaction environment.
In short, the scenario is set for these stocks to reclaim their position as industry leaders as the next bull market approaches. Discover the potential, looking over the horizon to see the future of superior investing represented by these three strong stocks.
Vale (VALE)
Vale (NYSE:VALE) strongly focuses on streamlining fundamental processes, especially in iron ore extraction. The company exceeded projections and produced 321 million tons in 2023. This can be observed in its focus on asset dependability and operational edge.
Additionally, Vale’s strategic plans in the energy transition metals industry demonstrate its dedication to sustainability and diversification. To take advantage of new prospects in the shift to cleaner energy sources, Vale formed Vale Base Metals Limited (VBM). Vale has also partnered with Manara Minerals and Engine No. 1. Investments in initiatives like Indonesia’s Pomalaa project show Vale’s strategy focuses on growing its market share in important emerging regions. Hence, Vale is utilizing its experience producing metals to fuel further expansion.
The acceleration of Vale’s development trajectory is contingent upon its ability to execute projects and expand its production capacity. The successful start-up of the first iron ore briquette plant and the activities at the Torto dam demonstrate Vale’s capacity to carry out important projects effectively and improve production capacities.
Finally, projects like the Vargem Grande Complex and S11D plus 20 expansions demonstrate Vale’s dedication to raising production levels and satisfying rising demand.
Kosmos Energy (KOS)
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) has seen a production boost in Q4 2023 through smart investments in strategic asset base and operational improvements. In Q4, Kosmos Energy delivered a net production of ~66K barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). This is a 12% year-over-year (YoY) production increase. Furthermore, net sales reached around 73K boepd, demonstrating the company’s capacity to market its output profitably.
Additionally, Kosmos Energy has a sizable reserve base, with 1P (proven) reserves of over 280 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) as of 2023 and a 2P (proven + probable) reserves-to-production ratio of more than 20 years. This reserve base supports future revenue generation and value development by giving its production profile long-term clarity and stability.
Furthermore, Kosmos Energy’s asset portfolio comprises both longer-term gas prospects and short-cycle oil assets, and it is spread across five nations in the Atlantic Basin. The company is aggressively pursuing important development initiatives, including initiating Jubilee Southeast and impending production milestones at Winterfell and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim.
Lastly, thanks to these initiatives, a planned production boost of almost 50% is anticipated by the end of 2024, supporting its future revenue and profitability development.
PayPal (PYPL)
Performance indicators for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) mark a constant growth in transaction volume and activity (in both Q4 and 2023). Comparing Q4 2023 against Q4 2022, PayPal had a 15% YoY total payment volume (TPV) growth, hitting $409.8 billion. Similarly, PayPal boosted its TPV by 13% YoY 2023 to hit $1.53 trillion.
Furthermore, the critical uplift in TPV demonstrates PayPal’s capacity to draw in more customers and process a higher number of transactions on its network. This is vital for expanding market share and accelerating top-line development in the highly competitive digital payments market space.
At the bottom line, PayPal has marked profitability and considerable operating margins, as observed in its Q4 and 2023 financial performance. PayPal delivered (in Q4) a considerable GAAP operating margin that significantly increased to 21.5%, +4.68% YoY. Similarly, the company had an operating margin of 16.9% for 2023, up 2.95% YoY.
Overall, PayPal’s increase in operating margins indicates that it has been cutting expenses and boosting productivity. Finally, PayPal’s solid operating margins signify its fundamental capability to leverage its top-line growth for profitability, which is crucial for maximizing its value in the market.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in PYPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.