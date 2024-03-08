Floki Inu Price Predictions: Where a New Bull Market Will Take the FLOKI Crypto

Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Friday as crypto traders wonder what the future holds for this meme token.
Floki Inu is among the meme tokens that have been rallying higher recently alongside a bullish crypto market. This started with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) surging high enough to set a new all-time high. Now, FLOKI has surged more than 300% over the past week!
Following that rally, several other cryptos have been rising alongside BTC. That includes other major players in the space, as well as meme tokens. Floki Inu is still benefitting from this with a major rally on Friday and could see further gains over the weekend.
With all of that said, let’s check out where experts believe the crypto could head next with the latest Floki Inu price predictions below!
Floki Inu Price Predictions
- CoinPedia believes that Floki Inu could rally as high as $0.000279 per token by the end of 2030.
- Benzinga is next with an average price prediction of $0.000132 for the crypto in 2024.
- DigitalCoinPrice offers an average price estimate of $$0.000449 for Floki Inu in 2024.
To put these Floki Inu price predictions in perspective,FLOKI was trading for $0.0002215 as of this writing. This comes alongside a 67.7% rally over the past 24-hour period as of Friday morning.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent crypto market news are going to want to stick around!
We’re offering up coverage of all the hottest crypto happenings traders will want to read about on Friday! That includes Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions, a bull case for Bitcoin and more. You can check out all of this news by following the links below!
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.