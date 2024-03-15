ISRG Stock Alert: The FDA Is Giving Intuitive Surgical a Big Boost

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock is getting a boost on Friday as investors celebrate approval of da Vinci 5 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Da Vinci 5 is the next generation of Intuitive Surgical’s multiport robotic system that has been used in more than 7 million procedures. The newest version brings with it increased performance, an enhanced 3D imaging system and new Force Feedback technology.
Myriam J. Curet, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical, said the following about the da Vinci 5.
“We strive to provide customers with technology that meets their needs and solves important problems. We intend to launch da Vinci 5 more broadly in the U.S. and globally after we learn from and work with an initial smaller number of customers directly.”
Investors looking for more details about the da Vinci 5 launch will get them on Monday. The company plans to hold a conference call before markets open that day to discuss its plans.
How This Affects ISRG Stock Today
ISRG stock started off normal trading hours this morning with more than 582,000 shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.6 million shares.
ISRG stock is up 1.3% as of Fridya morning.
