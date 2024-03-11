Litecoin Price Predictions: Where a New Crypto Bull Market Will Take LTC

Litecoin (LTC-USD) is among the top cryptocurrencies seeing significant interest today. Indeed, the 17% move higher in this key proof-of-work digital asset right now is driving increased interest around Litecoin price predictions. That comes as investors look to play the incredible surge the crypto space has seen since the beginning of the year.
Notable interest has been driven from the top-down, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) making new all-time highs this morning, trading above $72,500 for the first time ever. For rival proof-of-work network Litecoin, this sort of momentum is clearly spilling over, with investors looking for digital assets with even more upside to play this trend.
Litecoin’s value as a transaction-oriented network could certainly continue to rise, if real-world adoption continues to pick up. Often viewed as a more transaction-based network, its partnerships with various merchants and payments organizations could benefit from increased user engagement amid the recent bull market rally.
With that said, let’s dive into some expert price predictions for this less-discussed but very prominent cryptocurrency.
Litecoin Price Predictions
For context, Litecoin currently trades at around $104 at the time of this writing.
- WalletInvestor projects Litecoin will be worth $63.88 in one year’s time, suggesting that material downside exists from current levels.
- However, Gov.capital believes that Litecoin could have significant upside, pegging the crypto’s one-year and five-year price targets at $164.47 and $812.71, respectively.
- DigitalCoinPrice is similarly bullish, predicting a maximum price of $263.95 in 2025 and $569.42 in 2029 for LTC.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.