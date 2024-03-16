The Clock is Ticking: 3 Stocks Set to Explode in the Next Quarter

Finding the next great investment is alluring, almost like a siren’s song. For this, one must possess a crystal ball to identify the stocks about to soar, elevating portfolios to unprecedented heights. Ok, let’s set aside the crystal ball. Let’s dive into three titans in their own fields with stories full of potential and promise.
To begin with, there is a ground-breaking therapy for irritable bowel syndrome that derives the first one’s rapid climb. And then there’s the second one, the behemoth of Latin American travel, which is reaching new heights with gross reservations smashing records and creating a vivid picture of adventure and wanderlust. Not to be overlooked is the third one, the innovator in digital identity verification who has woven a tale of security and creativity in a world growing increasingly digital.
What distinguishes these businesses, though? Their steadfast dedication to pushing boundaries and rewriting the laws of their respective fields makes them so successful, not simply their skyrocketing sales or market awareness.
Ardelyx (ARDX)
Ardelyx’s (NASDAQ:ARDX) valuation trend has been significantly influenced by IBSRELA’s commercial performance. IBSRELA reported $80.1 million in net product sales revenue in the U.S in 2023, a significant rise from $15.6 million in 2022. This increase in sales is indicative of the increased demand and robust market acceptance of IBSRELA as a therapy for constipation associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C).
Additionally, Ardelyx has a successful commercialization strategy and the efficacy of its sales and marketing activities. This is marked by exponential development in IBSRELA revenue. Healthcare professionals use IBSRELA more frequently, representing therapy’s beneficial effects on patients’ experiences and clinical results.
In addition to IBSRELA, the commercial introduction of XPHOZAH contributed to Ardelyx’s revenue growth. In approximately Q4/2023, XPHOZAH brought in approximately $2.5 million in net product sales revenue despite only entering the market in November 2023. This early revenue contribution highlights XPHOZAH’s ability to meet unmet needs in patients with hyperphosphatemia.
Lastly, XPHOZAH’s quick revenue creation demonstrates Ardelyx’s capacity to successfully enter new markets and use its commercial skills. Thus, the favorable response from medical professionals and patients highlights XPHOZAH’s therapeutic utility in managing hyperphosphatemia.
Despegar (DESP)
Strong revenue growth and gross bookings from Despegar (NYSE:DESP) are key factors supporting the company’s market value. The firm recorded its greatest gross bookings since its IPO in the fourth quarter of 2023, topping $1.5 billion, a 44% year-over-year (YOY) gain. After accounting for currency variations, the 78% YOY increase in gross bookings was even more astonishing. This growth pattern indicates the substantial demand for Despegar’s services throughout the Latin American area.
Additionally, Despegar recorded total gross bookings of $5.3 billion for 2023, a significant increase of 31% YOY. The annual gain in gross bookings stands at 52% when currency changes are taken into account. Notably, Despegar had consistent revenue growth momentum over the year. This underscores the company’s competitive advantage and capacity to take a bigger chunk of the Latin American travel industry.
Furthermore, the sharpness of Despegar’s revenue optimization tactics comes from the company’s impressive average take rate of 13.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Overall, an increase in take rate indicates that Despegar is progressively monetizing its services. Therefore, it’s making a larger profit per transaction, boosting total revenue growth and profitability.
Mitek (MITK)
The company’s sector success is the primary driver of Mitek’s (NASDAQ:MITK) increased market value.
The Deposits and Identity business sectors are the company’s two main business segments. In Q3 of 2023, deposit revenue climbed by 13% YOY. Similarly, in the first nine months of fiscal 2023, it jumped by 35% YOY. In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, mobile check deposits reached 925 million transactions. This demonstrates the robust revenue growth of Mobile Deposit and Check Fraud Defender products.
Additionally, Mitek’s Deposits business sector has strong results. These are fueled by the growing demand for fraud prevention products and the adoption of mobile deposit solutions. Moreover, the double-digit sales increase illustrates Mitek’s solutions meeting consumer demands and encouraging market uptake.
Moreover, identity revenue grew by 19% YOY in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and by 6% YOY in Q3. Mitek’s identity verification platform has improved with the introduction of new products like MiVIP and MiPass, which meet a variety of digital use cases. Finally, market studies like Gartner’s user authentication market guide include Mitek’s identification technologies, such as ID Face and IDVoice Verified.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.