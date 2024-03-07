Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Thursday to get an idea of the hottest stocks worth watching today!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, investment deals and more.
Let’s get in
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is rocketing more than 296% after announcing its entry into the data center market.
- Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) shares are soaring over 169% as Dan McClory acquires a majority stake in the company.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) stock is surging more than 60% on a new liquidity deal.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are rising over 35% after announcing a new strategic partnership.
- OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock is increasing more than 35% after beating Q4 estimates.
- Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) shares are gaining over 29% on a strong revenue outlook.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) stock is climbing more than 24% after beating Q4 revenue estimates.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares are heading close to 22% higher alongside positive Phase 1 clinical trial results.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock is jumping 20% alongside Travelan study results.
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares are up over 19% after getting Breakthrough Therapy Designation.
Top 10 Losers
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) stock is plummeting more than 30% after missing estimates in Q4 2023.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares are diving over 28% after pricing a private placement for convertible notes.
- Solowin (NASDAQ:SWIN) stock is tumbling more than 23% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) shares are taking an over 21% beating as it also comes off a Wednesday rally.
- Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) stock is sliding nearly 20% after surging higher yesterday.
- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) shares are decreasing more than 18% following a recent rally.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock is falling over 15% after jumping yesterday on clincail trial results.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are dropping more than 15% as it joins the list of stocks retreating after a rally.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock is slipping over 14% alongside its Q4 earnings report.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% after reporting a Q4 loss.
