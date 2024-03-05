Why Is Airship AI (AISP) Stock Up 113% Today?

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) stock is undergoing a rally on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence (AI) driven video, sensor and data management surveillance company signed a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
This contract has the DOJ seeking to utilize Airship AI’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management platform. This is a video surveillance platform from the company designed to make managing and analyzing security footage easier.
Airship AI President Paul Allen said the following about this agreement with the DOJ:
“This award represents an expansion of a pilot program started with the agency in 2023, validating our ability to meet demanding agency operational and security requirements […] Equally as exciting is this project represents the second U.S. Government agency to deploy our Acropolis platform in a FedRAMP certified cloud environment, a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.”
How This Affects AISp Stock Today
News of the contract with the DOJ brings with it incredibly heavy trading of AISP stock on Tuesday. This has more than 101 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 578,000 shares.
AISP stock is up 113% as of Tuesday morning.
