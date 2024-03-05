Gold Price Alert: Gold Spot Prices Just Hit a Record High Today

Investors in gold are excited on Tuesday as the spot price of the precious metal hit a recent high of $2,113.28 per ounce during a rally yesterday.
The increasing price of gold is catching up to its current record high of $2,135.40, which was achieved in December 2023. To understand why gold is gaining lately, we have to look to the Federal Reserve.
Investors in gold are hoping that the Fed is done with interest rate increases. In fact, many are betting that the agency will drop interest rates starting in June. Considering the extra weight that high interest rates have had on the economy, this is welcome news for investors in both gold and the stock market.
Where Will the Price of Gold Go Next?
JPMorgan Chase Research is predicting that gold prices will hit a new record high of $2,300 per ounce in 2025. This is contingent on the Fed introducing 125 basis points of interest rate cuts over the second half of the year.
Gregory Shearer, head of Base and Precious Metals Strategy at JPMorgan Chase, said the following about gold prices:
“We think over this period, the Fed cutting cycle and falling U.S. real yields will once again become the mono-driver behind gold’s breakout rally later in 2024. Gold’s inverse relationship to real yields has historically been weaker over Fed hiking cycles, before strengthening again as yields fall over a transition into a cutting cycle.”
Investors will want to keep an eye on gold prices going forward alongside the rest of the stock market.
