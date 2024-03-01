Why Is BioVie (BIVI) Stock Up 100% Today?

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock is rocketing higher on Friday announed positive data from two clinical trials of NE3107.
NE3107 is BioVie’s inhibitor of inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB. These are both factors tied to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.
The company’s Phase 3 of NE3107 in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease patients suggests it may “realign physiological processes in patients consistent with decreased neurocognitive decline and diseases of aging.”
As for its Phase 2a trial in Parkinson’s Disease, data suggests that NE3107 patients saw “significant improvements” in non-motor symptoms and motor control. This happened while those on a placebo worsened.
What’s Next for BIVI Stock?
BioVie is planning to go into further detail about these clinical trials at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases 2024. This will take place from March 5 to March 9.
BIVI stock is already seeing heavy trading alongside today’s study news. That has more than 62 million shares changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 351,000 shares. The company could see another spike in trading when it makes its presentation next week.
BIVI stock is up 100% as of Friday morning.
