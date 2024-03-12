Why Is ClearOne (CLRO) Stock Up 70% Today?

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the video and voice network streaming solutions company announced a special dividend.
ClearOne is paying out a special one-time cash dividend of 50 cents per share to investors. This dividend is payable April 10, 2024 to shareholders on record April 2, 2024.
However, shareholders who sell shares before the April 10 payment date won’t receive the special dividend. This is due to it being more than 25% of the value of CLRO stock.
ClearOne CEO Derek Graham said the following about the special one-time dividend.
“We have decided to share this surplus with our shareholders, who continue to support the Company’s strategy and vision for future growth. We believe the company has an achievable plan to return to revenue growth and profitability.”
CLRO Stock Movement Today
Following today’s special dividend announcement, shares of CLRO stock are seeing heavy trading. That has more than 7.8 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 122,000 shares.
CLRO stock is up 70.1% as of Tuesday morning. The stock was down 17.7% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
