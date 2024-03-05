Why Is GitLab (GTLB) Stock Down 22% Today?

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock is falling on Tuesday after providing investors with weak guidance in its fiscal fourth quarter 2024 earnings report.
Starting with its fiscal first quarter 2025 guidance, the company expects adjusted EPS of -5 cents to -4 cents and revenue ranging from $165 million to $166 million. These are mixed next to Wall Street’s estimates of 6 cents per share and revenue of $161.86 million.
The company’s outlook for its fiscal full year of 2025 includes adjusted EPS of 19 cents to 23 cents and revenue between $725 million to $731 million. For comparison, analysts are expecting adjusted EPS of 35 cents and revenue of $731.67 million for the year.
GTLB Stock Drops Despite Q4 Beats
Not everything in the fiscal Q4 earnings report was bad news for GitLab investors. The company’s adjusted EPS of 15 cents and revenue of $163.8 million beat out Wall Street’s estimates of 8 cents per share and $158.26 million.
GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins said the following about these results:
“In Q4, revenue grew 33% year-over-year, and we delivered over 1,900 basis points of non-GAAP operating margin expansion year-over-year, demonstrating continued business momentum driven by our commitment to deliver value to customers with our market-leading DevSecOps platform.”
GTLB stock is down 21.9% as of Tuesday morning. Investors will note the shares were up 24% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.