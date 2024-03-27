SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Why Is iBio (IBIO) Stock Up 125% Today?

IBIO stock is being boosted by two of the market's favorite words

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 27, 2024, 10:04 am EDT

  • iBio (IBIO) stock is trending and soaring after the firm announced that it would launch a partnership based on AI and the development of obesity treatments.
  • The biotech is partnering with AstralBio on the deal.
  • iBio did not generate any revenue during its last fiscal year.
iBio‘s (NYSEMKT:IBIO) shares are trending, and IBIO stock is up 125% today after the firm used two of the market’s favorite buzzwords — artificial intelligence (AI) and obesity drugs — in a press release that unveiled a new initiative. Specifically, the firm announced that its AI drug discovery platform would be used to develop obesity treatments.

iBio and AstralBio’s Novel Partnership

iBio is partnering with AstralBio to develop “novel antibodies.” Under the deal, AstralBio has received an exclusive license to use iBio’s “AI-powered technology to identify and engineer four” drug candidates. The latter antibodies may eventually become treatments for cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity, iBio reported.

iBio will have the exclusive option to license three of the drug candidates from AstralBio. Under the agreement, iBio will also have the right to commercialize those three antibodies.

Further, the two companies have decided that the antibodies will be based on “the transforming growth factor beta (TGFb) superfamily.” TGFb are proteins that affect “cell proliferation, differentiation and growth.” They can also affect another protein called interferon gamma, which impacts growth.

iBio and AstralBio hope to develop drugs that will influence the TFGb proteins in order to help patients suffering from obesity and muscle wasting.

“We are confident our AI-enabled technology is exceptionally well positioned to develop antibodies against challenging targets in the cardiometabolic space,” iBio CEO Martin Brenner said in a statement.

IBIO Stock: Still a Pre-Revenue Play

Yesterday, iBio disclosed that it had raised about $15 million through a private placement. iBio intends to use the funds for general corporate purposes, including research and partnerships such as its deal with AstralBio.  

During its fiscal year that ended in June, IBIO generated no revenue, while its net loss came in at $65 million.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. 

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed 

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

