Why Is MariaDB (MRDB) Stock Up 82% Today?

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) stock is up on Wednesday as Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) confirms it’s considering an offer for the cloud database company.
According to a press release from Progress Software, it’s weighing a 60-cent per share offer to acquire all outstanding shares of MRDB stock. This represents a 9% premium over the 55-cent offer K1 Capital announced on Feb. 16, 2024.
Progress Software notes its possible offer also represents an 88% premium to MRDB’s average price over the last 30 trading days. It’s also a 216% premium to the stock’s closing price on Feb. 5, 2024. That was the final day of trading before MariaDB announced a forbearance agreement.
Progress Software said the following about the potential offering in its news release.
“Progress believes MariaDB’s relational database management (RDBMS) products offer an attractive value proposition for customers who need a scalable, open-source relational database with the backing of a trusted enterprise software company. Progress has a proven track record in both database management and the ability to collaborate with the open-source community.”
How This Affects MRDB Stock
The possible offer for MRDB stock has shares seeing heavy trading this moring. As of this writing, 2.3 million shares have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 938,000 shares.
MRDB stock is up 82% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors can find more of the most recent stock market news ready to go below!
We have all of the hottest market news for Wednesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and all of the latest earnings reports. That news is available at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- PAVM Stock Earnings: PAVmed Beats EPS, Misses Revenue for Q4 2023
- CSTR Stock Earnings: CapStar Finl Hldgs Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q4 2023
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.