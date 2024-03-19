Why Is Zoomcar (ZCAR) Stock Up 13% Today?

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) stock is heading higher on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with India-based online travel platform EaseMyTrip.
This is a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip that brings Zoomcar’s fleet of 25,000 units to the platform. With this native integration, customers can plan their trips fully online through EaseMyTrip.
Zoomcar offers a large fleet of self-driving vehicles approved for use in India. The integration into EaseMyTrip allows customers to pre-book these vehicles or request them on demand during their travel.
Zoomcar CEO Greg Moran said the following about the collaboration.
“We aim to offer a new dimension of convenience and flexibility, empowering travelers to explore India with ease and confidence. By integrating our scalable self-drive solutions with EaseMyTrip’s extensive travel services, we’re not just facilitating travel; we’re enhancing the joy and freedom it brings.”
ZCAR Stock Movement on Tuesday
Investors are celebrating news of the EaseMyTrip partnership today with heavy trading of ZCAR stock. This has more than 20 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 582,000 shares.
ZCAR stock is up 12.7% as of Tuesday morning but is still down 55.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.