SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

XRP Price Predictions: Where Will a New Bull Run Take the XRP Crypto?

XRP could see major rallies in the weeks to come

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 12, 2024, 10:16 am EDT

Advertisement

  • XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Tuesday.
  • That’s due to the crypto rising alongside a bull market.
  • News of Ripple Labs investing in oil is also putting extra eyes on XRP.
XRP Price Predictions - XRP Price Predictions: Where Will a New Bull Run Take the XRP Crypto?

Source: Shutterstock

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as the altcoin joins in on the latest crypto boom with a recent rally.

Cryptocurrencies have been heading higher in the wake of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) chasing new highs. That includes XRP as it’s continuing to climb higher alongside BTC and other digital tokens.

Adding to this is Ripple Labs, the creator of XRP, using the crypto to purchase oil. The company notes that this allows holders of XRP to indirectly take part in all of its oil purchases.

That’s an interesting direction for Ripple Labs to head, and traders are wondering what this means for the future of XRP. Let’s check out some price predictions for the token below to get an idea of what the future might hold for the crypto.

XRP Price Predictions

  • Crypto hedge fund manager Thomas Kralow has a bullish price prediction of $30 per token for XRP.
  • CryptoPotato argues that XPR could be heading for $1 per token next following its latest rally.
  • CoinPedia argues that XRP will close out the week between $0.583 and $0.680, depending on trader activity.

To put these price predictions in perspective, XRP is trading for $0.7008 as of this writing. Investors will note that the digital currency is up 13.3% over the prior 24-hour trading period.

There are more crypto stories that traders are going to want to read about today below!

We have all of the hottest crypto market happenings ready to go for Tuesday! Among those is a collection of cryptos that traders are going to want to keep an eye on. You can get up to speed on all of these tokens by checking out the following links!

More Tuesday Crypto News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/03/xrp-price-predictions-where-will-a-new-bull-run-take-the-xrp-crypto/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC