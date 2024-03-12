XRP Price Predictions: Where Will a New Bull Run Take the XRP Crypto?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Tuesday as the altcoin joins in on the latest crypto boom with a recent rally.
Cryptocurrencies have been heading higher in the wake of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) chasing new highs. That includes XRP as it’s continuing to climb higher alongside BTC and other digital tokens.
Adding to this is Ripple Labs, the creator of XRP, using the crypto to purchase oil. The company notes that this allows holders of XRP to indirectly take part in all of its oil purchases.
That’s an interesting direction for Ripple Labs to head, and traders are wondering what this means for the future of XRP. Let’s check out some price predictions for the token below to get an idea of what the future might hold for the crypto.
XRP Price Predictions
- Crypto hedge fund manager Thomas Kralow has a bullish price prediction of $30 per token for XRP.
- CryptoPotato argues that XPR could be heading for $1 per token next following its latest rally.
- CoinPedia argues that XRP will close out the week between $0.583 and $0.680, depending on trader activity.
To put these price predictions in perspective, XRP is trading for $0.7008 as of this writing. Investors will note that the digital currency is up 13.3% over the prior 24-hour trading period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.