Apple Spyware Warning: What to Know About ‘Mercenary Spyware Attack’ Alerts

A massive Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) spyware warning has the company alerting owners of its products about a “mercenary spyware attack.”
The latest spyware warning from Apple focused on iPhone owners in India and 91 other countries. It alerted them to a spyware that was attempting to install itself on their devices.
The spyware warning has Apple claiming the following in emails sent to users, as reported by Forbes.
“Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning—please take it seriously.”
Who Is Behind the Apple Spyware Warning?
It’s unknown who exactly is behind the malware that triggered this latest spyware warning. However, it could be state actors as Apple has run into trouble with this in the past. This means the attack is likely targeting the types of individuals that governments would want to keep an eye on.
In fact, the tech company has sent similar warnings out to customers in more than 150 countries over the last three years. That includes mercenary spyware attacks targeting customers in India in October. That was tied back to Israeli spyware maker NSO Group.
AAPL stock is up slightly as of Thursday morning despite the spyware news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.