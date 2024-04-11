Why Is Hub Cyber Security (HUBC) Stock Down 7% Today?

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock is falling on Thursday after updating investors on a shareholder’s stake in the cyber security solutions company.
The big news here is Dominion Holdings adjusting the number of HUBC shares that it owns. The company sold 390,672 shares of HUB stock from March 20 to April 1 for between $0.8393 and $1.0329 each.
In addition to that, DC Rainer, which is managed by Dominion Holdings, transferred 27,135 shares of HUBC stock to an individual member of the business. This leaves the company’s stake in HUBC sitting at just .4%.
Dominion Holdings sold the shares of HUBC stock as it starts insolvency proceedings. The company alerted the Tel Aviv District Court of this action and notes its due to failure to repay debts.
How This Affects HUBC Stock
The sale of HUBC shares and the loss of a large investor in the company comes as a blow to its stock. This has its shares falling 7.4% as of Thursday morning.
With that drop comes roughly 730,000 shares of HUBC stock changing hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 2.7 million shares.
