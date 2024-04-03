Costco Weight Loss Program: How You Can Get Ozempic From Costco

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is preparing to launch a new weight loss program that will allow some patients to get weight loss drug Ozempic from the retailer’s pharmacy partner.
The new weight loss program from Costco is being offered as part of its team-up with Sesame. This will allow customers to sign up for a weight loss subscription service that costs $179 every three months.
The weight loss service from Sesame includes consultation and help from clinicians. This may also include prescribing patients Ozempic if the situation calls for it. This latest offering builds on a partnership between Costco and Sesame that started last year.
Sesame co-founder and president Michael Botta said the following about the Costco weight loss program to CNN.
“It wasn’t what we initially thought would make sense to offer for Costco members who were coming to Sesame. But we realized pretty quickly, just by looking at what people were curious about, that there was a clear unmet need here.”
Costco Weight Loss Program Drugs
It’s not just Ozempic that patients can get through the Costco weight loss program. Other drugs to combat obesity are also available. That includes Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound.
COST stock is down 1.3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.