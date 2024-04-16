Fear & Greed Index Hits ‘Fear’ Rating for First Time Since 2023. Brace for a Crash.

The Fear & Greed Index is in the news today as the measure of investor confidence has turned to “fear” for the first time since 2023.
The Fear & Greed Index is run by CNN and is designed to measure the sentiment of investors taking part in the stock market. When the index shows Greed, it means there’s high investor confidence. However, a switch to fear implies that morale among investors is falling.
The Fear & Greed Index uses seven indicators to determine if investors are feeling greedy or fearful. They are “market momentum, stock price strength, stock price breadth, put and call options, junk bond demand, market volatility, and safe haven demand.”
Based on these ratings, it assigns one of five ratings to traders. They are “extreme fear,” “fear,” “neutral,” “greed” and “extreme greed.”
Fear & Greed Index: What The Fear Rating Means for the Market
The biggest concern investors are dealing with is what this means for the stock market. The fear rating could be a sign that a crash is about to happen. If that’s the case, it could result in many traders seeing red.
Investors will keep in mind that the fear rating comes alongside increased inflation. That has interest rates remaining high. Recent inflation data also suggests that the Federal Reserve won’t be lowering those rates anytime soon.
