Live Nation Antitrust Probe Rattles LYV Stock. What to Know.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as the global entertainment company is facing a potential antitrust probe from the Justice Department.
According to recent reports, the Justice Department is planning to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment in the coming weeks. At the heart of this are concerns that the company is allegedly taking part in anticompetitive practices.
These concerns come after claims that the ticket seller’s subsidiary Ticketmaster is raising prices on live shows. That’s resulted in several cases of customers complaining about the company’s service.
What This Means for LYV Stock
An antitrust probe into Live Nation Entertainment could result in issues for the company. That comes alongside calls from legislators to split Ticketmaster and Live Nation. It’s worth mentioning that the two merged back in 2010.
One problem that Live Nation Entertainment could face is if it has to divest Ticketmaster. That would be a major blow to the company and leave it with much weaker operations. This would also be a negative for LYV stock.
LYV stock is down 6.8% alongside the antitrust probe reports. This comes with heavy trading as some 5 million shares change hands. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 2.2 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.