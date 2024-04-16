Why Is Palisade Bio (PALI) Stock Up 57% Today?

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company revealed additional data for its ulcerative colitis (UC) treatment.
The big news here is Palisade Bio completing its analysis of ex-vivo bioactivation of PALI-2108. That includes the successful conversion of PALI-2108 into its active PDE4 inhibitor form.
Palisade Bio notes that PALI-2108 was able to do this in stool samples of both healthy patients and those with UC. It did so at a mean rate of 90.1% with conversion “increasing over time.”
Palisade Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mitch Jones said the following about the results:
“The results from this study underscore our confidence in PALI-2108 as a targeted treatment for moderate-to-severe UC […] The successful bioactivation of prodrug PALI-2108 into its active PDE4 inhibitor form at consistently high conversion rates over a 24-hour period in stool samples highlights its promise as an innovative therapeutic approach for managing UC.”
PALI Stock Movement Today
The positive data from PALI-2108 has investors excited and with that comes heavy trading of PALI stock. This has more than 21 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 197,000 shares.
PALI stock is up 57.3% as of Tuesday morning but is still down 24.4% since the start of the year.
