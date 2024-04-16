Why Is Peraso (PRSO) Stock Up 53% Today?

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the semiconductor company announced the adoption of its X710 chipset by Panasonic’s (OTCMKTS:PCRHY) System Networks R&D Lab.
According to a news release, Panasonic will be using the X710 chipset for its new 60GHz WLAN solution. This allows the company’s 60GHz WLAN solution to reach wireless speeds matching wired LAN speeds over hundreds of meters.
Peraso CEO Ron Glibbery said the following about the deal.
“We believe that the X710 is perfectly suited to meet PSNRD’s stringent demands and that their product, combined with Peraso’s robust technology, is delivering a highly desirable wireless connectivity solution.”
What This Means for PRSO Stock
Peraso signing this deal will result in its technology being used by Panasonic. That’s a win for it and shareholders as it opens the company’s tech up to a large customer.
News of this brings with it heavy trading of PRSO stock this morning. That has more than 52 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 330,000 shares.
PRSO stock is up 53% as of Tuesday morning but is still down 79.6% since the start of the year.
