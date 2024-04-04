Fisker Stock Alert: Fisker Withdraws Forecasts as EV Company Struggles to Survive

Fisker (OTCMKTS:FSRN) stock is perhaps one of the saddest stories we’ve seen from the multi-year bull run in EV stocks. Today, Fisker stock is plunging another 16% to a little more than 1 cent per share. It could be one of the most well-known penny stocks in the market.
Despite an intriguing brand and a well-priced electric SUV, Fisker’s recent troubles have compounded. Various macro and sector-specific concerns have hit most EV makers in recent months. But for Fisker, a lack of funding and a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange have put the company in dire straights, with bankruptcy the only likely way out of this mess.
Today’s decline is yet another gut punch for Fisker stock investors, tied to news that the company has announced it will withdraw its financial forecasts and pursue options for the continuation of its business. In plain speak, that means bankruptcy is indeed on the table and equity investors (being in second position to debt holders) may ultimately be left with nothing at the end of the day.
Let’s dive into what the company announced — and why Fisker stock investors are taking it on the chin again today.
Fisker Stock Plunges to New Record Low
Whenever a given company chooses to withdraw financial forecasts, it generally means the outlook is so bleak that it’s not worth sharing. Sometimes bad news can be good news in the markets, so long as a company can show a smaller-than-expected loss, or beat some very bearish metrics put forward by analysts.
The fact that Fisker isn’t even trying says a lot. The company is now more focused on saving itself and being able to weather this storm than it is on providing outlooks or backward-looking data for investors. Without funding from a major automaker, Fisker’s outlook certainly is grim, so today’s move makes sense in this regard.
One of Fisker’s last-ditch efforts to save its brand appears to be cutting prices across its models to create demand for its Ocean SUVs. We’ll have to see if there are any announcements that come from this move. But it’s hard to anticipate EV buyers considering the brand, knowing that it will likely go defunct and make everything from servicing to ordering parts next to impossible.
The writing unfortunately appears to be on the wall for Fisker stock.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.