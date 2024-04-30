GNS Stock: Genius Group Gives an AI of Alan Turing a Seat in the C-Suite

No stranger to ruffling feathers, educational specialist Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS) caused a stir on social media last week. Specifically, it introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) version of famous British mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing as “Chief AI Officer.” While GNS stock has responded positively to past controversial moves, this latest stunt could be a miss.
In a tweet, Genius CEO Roger James Hamilton welcomed the Turing AI to the company’s C-suite. Additionally, Hamilton remarked that the Turing AI wrote its first white paper, “Preparing for a Post Turing Test World,” which is available for public consumption. Viewers can also chat with the AI through a unique chatbot.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the response to this news has not been particularly welcoming, with many social media users blasting Hamilton for misappropriation. Indeed, naming the AI after Turing is a controversial move because of the sharp juxtaposition. Turing forwarded significant contributions to various fields — including mathematics, cryptanalysis and logic — and perhaps most famously invented the “Turing test.”
On the other hand, GNS stock is tied to a struggling enterprise with a market capitalization of only $36 million as of this writing.
GNS Stock May Be Running Out of Tricks
For outside observers, one of the main challenges for GNS stock is an apparent inability to generate positive momentum. To be sure, when the Turing AI announcement was first made, shares of GNS did pop higher. However, they’ve been on a downward trend since April 24.
Last year, management caused a tremendous stir when Genius declared that it was implementing legal action in regard to alleged “naked short selling.” Naked shorting is the illegal practice of selling securities or assets short without first borrowing them or securing the rights to do so.
To investigate the claim, Genius appointed a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to lead the examination. At the time, GNS stock ripped higher, peaking at $6.76 per share in early February 2023. However, sentiment quickly retreated, with GNS failing to return to such levels.
Financially, Genius suffers from some substantial challenges. Investment data aggregator Gurufocus warns of five red flags for the company, including poor financial strength and “poor quality of earnings.”
Why It Matters
On April 29, Genius Group issued ordinary share purchase warrants for up to approximately 8.95 million shares, per TipRanks. Issued on April 29, they are exercisable from that date to the termination date of April 29, 2029. However, the risk to GNS stock is that warrants are dilutive, warranting caution among investors moving ahead.
