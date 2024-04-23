Non-Compete Ban Vote: Is the FTC Getting Rid of Non-Compete Agreements?

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is going to vote Tuesday on a ban that would get rid of non-compete agreements for workers.
This non-compete ban vote is set for the afternoon and could cause major changes in how workers evaluate leaving their current jobs. Under the current system, one in five workers is unable to seek out new employment due to timed non-compete agreements.
However, the non-compete ban vote could completely remove these restrictions. If that happens, it would allow employees to take new job opportunities without risking breaking contracts with current employers.
It’s worth noting that non-compete agreements were originally limited to executives and other highly-paid employees. However, they have been expanding over the years to include more and more workers. This has some states limiting these types of agreements to high-paid workers.
Non-Compete Ban Vote: Will It Matter?
While the FTC’s vote is important, it may be some time before the results of it are felt. Even if the ban is approved, it could be years before it can go into effect. That’s due to potential lawsuits that could keep the change in court for years.
No matter the case, this is an interesting time for workers. The non-compete ban vote could mark a major change and is worth keeping an eye on!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.