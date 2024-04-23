Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today and investors wondering why have come to the right place, as we know all about the rally lifting stocks higher on Tuesday!
A big reason why stocks are up today has to do with earnings season. We’re knee-deep into it with many major companies releasing their latest reports. Fortunately, positive results are pushing shares higher today!
Two examples of that are General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). Both of these companies beat out estimates for the quarter and are lifting other shares in their sectors higher.
Adding to that are investors waiting for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to release its earnings report after markets close today. Depending on how it performs, stocks could continue this rally tomorrow or might end up in the red.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s check out how the major stock indices are performing today below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indicies Increase
- The S&P 500 starts us off today with a 0.76% rally as of this morning.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 0.45% gain on Tuesday morning.
- Closing us out is the Nasdaq Composite with a major 0.98% rise as of this writing.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories for today are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock, more TSLA stock news and why Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock is down. You can catch up on all of this at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Affirm (AFRM) Stock Moving Today?
- TSLA Stock Alert: Tesla Job Cuts Continue with ‘Voluntary Programme’ in Germany
- Why Is Greenwave Technology Solutions (GWAV) Stock Down 47% Today?.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.