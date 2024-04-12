Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Friday is here, and we’re starting the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, stakeholder updates, drug development news and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is rocketing close to 82% after hitting a key milestone in drug development.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) shares are soaring more than 61% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) stock is surging over 36% following a stakeholder update.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares are rising 32% alongside a positive 2023 earnings report.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock is increasing more than 25% with strong early morning trading.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares are gaining over 25% on a stakeholder update.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock is heading more than 18% higher on therapy news.
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares are jumping over 15% this morning.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is climbing more than 14% on positive drug news.
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares are up over 14% with its Q4 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is plummeting more than 35% on a delisting warning.
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) shares are diving 17% despite a lack of news today.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) stock is retreating over 15% after rallying yesterday.
- Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) shares are tumbling more than 13% as they also jumped higher yesterday.
- Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) stock is pulling back over 11% after a major rally on Thursday.
- Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares are falling more than 11% with its fiscal Q3 2024 earnings report.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock is taking an over 10% beating without any clear news this morning.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares are decreasing more than 10% with no obvious news to report.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is dropping over 10% after rallying recently.
- GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.