Why Is Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Up 62% Today?

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the enterprise marketing software company upgraded its integration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Advertising.
According to a press release from Marin Software, this additional integration includes access to Microsoft’s intelligent Automated Bidding and first-party conversion data. This is used with the company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered budget optimization to help brands pick the right advertising options.
This brings several advantages to Marin Software’s customers. Among these is no longer having to manage costs for advertising plans. Instead, the software can perform this itself after weighing each customer’s budget options.
Marin Software CEO Chris Lein said the following about the upgraded integration with Microsoft Advertising.
“Our enhanced integration with Microsoft Advertising represents another step forward in delivering innovative tools and capabilities to our users, enabling them to unlock new levels of success in their advertising campaigns.”
MRIN Stock Movement Today
News of this new integration has investors excited and that brings heavy trading to MRIN shares today. This has more than 6 million shares traded as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is below that at about 306,000 shares.
MRIN stock is up 62.2% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors will find more of the latest stock market stories below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Wednesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning the Ibotta initial public offering (IPO) and more. All of this news is available at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
- IBTA Stock IPO: When Does Ibotta Go Public? What Is the Ibotta IPO Price Range?
- Costco Gold Bars: 7 Things to Know as Costco’s Gold Business Takes Off
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.