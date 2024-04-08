Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are a public offering, a BTC rally, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is rocketing more than 74% alongside a proposed public offering.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares are soaring over 50% after announcing a commercial launch for its electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping system.
- Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) stock is surging more than 38% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Antelope (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares are gaining over 36% after revealing Weilai Zhang’s stake in the company.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprise (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is rising more than 28% alongside an investment update.
- SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares are increasing over 26% without any clear news this morning.
- Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) stock is climbing more than 16% after announcing details for a general shareholder meeting.
- Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) shares are heading over 14% higher after Bitcoin (BTC-USD) surpassed $71,000 per token.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock is jumping more than 14% on the BTC rally.
- ProShares Trust ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) shares are up over 13% with the Bitcoin surge.
10 Top Losers
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) stock is plummeting more than 38% after releasing preliminary Q1 results.
- MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares are diving over 30% after a massive rally on Friday.
- 22nd Century (NASDAQ:XXII) stock is tumbling more than 25% alongside a delisting notice.
- Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) shares are taking an over 19% beating following its Nasdaq debut last week.
- Caravelle (NASDAQ:CACO) stock is dropping more than 17% on Monday morning.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares are sliding over 17% this morning.
- Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) stock is decreasing close to 17% today.
- Zooz Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) shares are falling more than 15% without any clear news to report.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock is dipping nearly 14% ahead of a reverse stock split.
- ProShares Trust ProShares UltraShort Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% with BTC’s latest movement.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.