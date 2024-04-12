Why Is Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) Stock Up 41% Today?

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is heading higher on Friday alongside heavy pre-market trading.
Investors will note that this movement comes after the company announced a prospectus supplement. This alters the maximum aggregate offering price of shares sold through prospectus from $1,350,000 to $2,350,000.
Allarity Therapeutics notes that it currently has 828,580 shares outstanding with a value of $7,092,593. The amendment mentions that the company has sold $1,348,908 worth of its shares and is eligible to sell $1,015,290 more.
ALLR Stock Movement Today
Due to heavy pre-market trading, more than 2.8 million shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s stock changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 59,000 shares.
Investors will also note that ALLR stock is up 41.3% as of Friday morning. Even so, the shares closed out Thursday down 78.9% since the start of the year.
Another thing to note is that ALLR is a penny stock. This comes from its low daily average trading volume, a prior closing price of $2.30 per share and a market capitalization of only $1.0821.082. All of these make it a risky investment.
