Why Is Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) Stock Up 84% Today?

Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock is rising higher on Wednesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the entertainment company’s shares.
This has more than 17 million shares of CSSE stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive leap over Chicken Soup for the Soul’s daily average trading volume of about 264,000 shares.
Investors will note that this huge increase in trading volume comes without any news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There also isn’t any analyst coverage that would cause the rally today.
What is worth noting is Chicken Soup for the Soul’s status as a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of 15 cents per share and its market capitalization of only $4.933 million.
What That Means for CSSE Stock
CSSE’s status as a penny stock has some disadvantages for the company. One is that it is more easily manipulated by traders who pump and dump its shares.
Considering the heavy movement and lack of news, this could be what’s happening to CSSE stock today. If so, investors will want to be wary about taking a stake in the company right now.
CSSE stock is up 83.5% as of Wednesday morning.
