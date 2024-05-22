From Asphalt to Airways: 3 Flying Car Stocks for a Gravity-Defying 2025

Get ready to invest in the future of transportation!
Only a few years ago, the idea of air taxis and flying cars sounded like something out of the Jetsons movie. But, this is slowly becoming a reality. By 2025, companies producing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will start bringing air taxis to the market. Consequently, investors are starting to shop around for flying car stocks to buy.
So, the best time to invest is before the market starts jumping in on eVTOLs. Today, I’ll cover three flying car stocks that fit these criteria of commercial availability by 2025 and a minimum buy rating consensus from analysts.
Now, let’s explore the top three flying car stocks to buy now.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) developed Midnight, an eVTOL used for transportation. The vehicle can travel at a speed of up to 150 mph and traverse a distance of up to 100 miles for up to four passengers.
Recently, the company reached a milestone in Abu Dhabi. ACHR signed a framework agreement allowing it to operate its air taxi services by next year.
Further, Archer Aviation has previously shared some exciting updates on Midnight’s certification program. It is now in the final phase of its certification program and is working alongside reputable suppliers to increase its chances of passing the certification. If everything goes well, Midnight should see a commercial release in 2025.
Already, the company is taking steps to ensure smooth and rapid progress in its flight tests. In fact, three Midnight aircraft are being constructed for testing this year. With $625 million in cash balances, the company boasts strong liquidity. This makes it one of Wall Street’s most beloved flying car stocks with its strong buy rating.
Lilium NV (LILM)
Lilium NV (NASDAQ:LILM) designs and manufactures the up-and-coming Lilium Jet. The company’s pioneering architecture, Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust technology, comprises cylindrical duct-mounted fans responsible for propelling it.
LILM is now gearing up to produce its revolutionary electric propulsion units. They are partnering with German automation and robotics company Schnaithmann Maschinenbau GmbH, which will assist with the Lilium jet fuel assembly.
Lilium NV intends to unveil a full-scale Lilium Jet model at EBACE2024 for the first time. The company announced in a previous shareholder report that the it expects market entry by 2025.
In addition, LILM has secured organizational design approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This makes it the first company to meet EASA’s SC-VTOL rules certificate qualification.
It’s also targeting the eVTOL aftermarket services with Lilium POWER-ON. The program is set to earn $5 billion by 2035. No wonder Wall Street sees LILM stock as one of the favored flying car stocks in the market.
Joby Aviation (JOBY)
Finally, another top contender for the air-taxi market is Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY). This company develops and manufactures eVTOL aircraft for passenger transport and freight services. JOBY’s eVTOL can carry up to four passengers at 200 mph and traverse up to 150 miles on a single charge.
Also, the company intends to deploy eVTOL aircraft as part of a global ridesharing network. The company has been getting a lot of hype as its landmark agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority will allow it to operate air taxis via exclusive rights in the UAE as early as 2025.
In addition, Joby Aviation signed with three Abu Dhabi government departments to scale its air taxi service and expand into a full airline ecosystem. In fact, the company is already in the latter part of for-credit testing with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prepare to enter commercial service in the U.S. in 2025.
At the end of the fourth quarter, the company highlighted its strong financial foundation, with $1.0 billion in cash and short-term investments. However, Joby Aviation recorded $115.1 million in net losses for Q4. Management states that its operating expenses primarily reflected costs to support certification and manufacturing of prototype aircraft.
With its exclusive rights in UAE and strong liquidity position, it is a matter of time before investors will flock in once it starts receiving FAA approval.
Putting it all together, it’s no wonder Joby Aviation has a consensus buy rating and is one of Wall Street’s favorite flying car companies.
On the date of publication, Rick Orford did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.