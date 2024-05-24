Is Meta Platforms Stock Undervalued? Analyst Says Buy the Dip for AI Upside.

Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) core business is strong, shown by impressive results this quarter and expectations for continued performance. Despite shaky numbers, Meta Platforms stock is a buy.
Profits and revenues surpassed expectations, but analysts and investors were let down by weak forward guidance and spending on experimental tech. Zuckerberg’s increased investments may make expanding AI capabilities costly. Still, Meta Platforms stock remains a buying opportunity despite short-term turbulence.
Meta Platforms Stock and Child Safety
Global wealth manager Fiduciary Trust International announced that Meta shareholders are reportedly looking to file a resolution for the upcoming shareholder meeting, slated for May 29.
At this meeting, shareholders will put forward a resolution aimed at encouraging Meta’s leadership to do more to protect young users. Doing so will secure shareholders’ long-term investments, and is a prudent move.
I tend to agree. This proposal is aimed at forcing Meta’s board to adopt certain targets over the next year. Reducing risks to children on the company’s platform has to be a top priority, given all the regulatory scrutiny behind the company.
I think putting together an annual report and publishing targets and performance metrics is a great idea.
Lisette Cooper, vice chair of Fiduciary Trust International, highlighted that Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, pose various physical and psychological risks to children and teens.
She also showed support in shareholder resolution which urges Meta to enhance security and protection for young users and secure long-term shareholder interest.
As seen with a lot of dangers and risks such as grooming, extortion, and cyberbullying, Meta is doing their best to put an end to this issue and promote safe usage of the platform. I expect (and hope) this resolution will be passed.
Scale AI Investment
Data-labeling startup Scale AI recently raised $1 billion in a Series F funding round, with Meta Platforms among the megacap tech companies taking a piece of the action.
This San Francisco-based startup doubled its valuation on this funding round, and has some pretty notable backers in the tech world. Existing investors like Y Combinator, Index Ventures, and Nvidia also joined the round.
Scale AI’s technology could become essential in the generative AI and large language models sector long-term. So, for those bullish on this space, Meta is increasingly looking at unique ways to gain exposure to this sector organically and via acquisition or investment.
I think that’s a solid strategy that should pan out in the race for greater AI dominance.
Developing AI with Google and Open AI
Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, along with other leading AI developers, pledged on Tuesday to develop AI technology safely. This commitment comes amid regulatory efforts to address rapid innovation and emerging risks.
The meeting, which included firms from China, South Korea, and the UAE, was supported by a broader declaration from the G7, EU, Singapore, Australia, and South Korea and hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
South Korea’s presidential office announced that nations agreed to prioritize AI safety, innovation, and inclusivity. President Yoon emphasized protecting societal well-being and democracy from risks like deepfakes.
Companies such as Zhipu.ai, UAE’s Technology Innovation Institute, Amazon, IBM, and Samsung Electronics have committed to publishing safety frameworks. This avoids high-risk models and ensures governance and transparency.
Bottom Line on Meta Platforms Stock
Overall, Meta Platforms stock represents a top social media giant that’s worth buying for its core business alone. The company’s AI push and platform protection make it worth owning long-term.
On any dips, I’d consider adding a position.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.