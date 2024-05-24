Is the Stock Market Open on Memorial Day 2024?

Investors wondering if the stock market is open on Memorial Day in 2024 need look no further as we have the answer to that question!
The stock market is not open on Memorial Day. That’s because this is a Federal holiday. This means that stock markets are closed alongside banks and many government facilities.
Rather than worry about stocks, investors would do well to take advantage of the long weekend. They can use this time to refresh so they are able to come back to the market completely revitalized on Tuesday.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2024
Once Memorial Day is past, investors will want to keep an out for other stock market holidays to know if exchanges are open. The next holiday after this one is Juneteenth National Independence Day. That will take place on Wednesday, June 19.
Other stock market holidays that are coming up in 2024 include Independence Day on July 4, Labor Day on Sept. 2, Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28 and Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
There are also some days where the stock market will close early alongside a holiday. This will have markets closing at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 3, Nov. 29 and Dec. 24.
Of course, the holidays aren’t here yet and there’s plenty more stock market news to read about today!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.