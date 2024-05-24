NLST Stock Alert: Micron Faces $445 Million Verdict in Netlist Patent Trial

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) stock is in the news today as investors celebrate a court ruling concerning its patent battle with Micron (NASDAQ:MU) over memory-module technology.
The big news here is that a jury voted in favor of Micron having violated Netlist’s patent rights with its high-performance semiconductor memory. That has Micron responsible for paying $445 million to Netlist in damages.
The good news doesn’t stop there though. The jury also found that Micron willfully violated Netlist’s patent rights. This could result in the judge overseeing the case multiplying the damaged it will be forced to pay Netlist.
Netlist attorney Jason Sheasby said the following about the court case in a statement to Reuters.
“We are grateful for the jury’s service, and their recognition of the importance of Netlist’s innovation.”
NLST Stock Movement on Friday
News of the court case update is putting extra eyes on NLST stock today and that brings with it heavy trading. This has more than 3.1 million shares of NLST changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 456,000 shares.
NLST stock is up 2.9% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.