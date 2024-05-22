Nestle Enters the Weight-Loss Game With Food for Ozempic Users. What to Know.

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is getting into the weight-loss business with new packs of frozen food designed for Ozempic users and others trying to slim down.
Nestle is offering these frozen foods for weight loss through its new Vital Pursuit brand. This focuses on frozen meals that are high in fiber and protein while also offering portion sizes to match GLP-1 users’ needs.
Nestle isn’t getting into the weight-loss game with this food for no reason. The company is capitalizing on a growing weight-loss drug market. J.P. Morgan Research predicts that around 9% of the U.S. population will be on GLP-1 by 2030.
Nestle North America CEO Steve Presley said the following about the news:
“As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers. Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category.”
Nestle Weight-Loss Food Costs
Nestle is hoping to attract these consumers with low costs for its weight-loss foods. The Vital Pursuit lineup will include a large variety of foods priced at $4.99 and under. This includes pasta, sandwich melts and pizzas.
Nestle says that its Vital Pursuit products will start showing up in stores by the fourth quarter of 2024. The brands will launch with 12 product SKUs.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.