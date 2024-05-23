FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Nvidia Just Issued a Possible Death Sentence for Arista Networks (ANET) Stock

Here's what to make of today's price action in Arista Networks

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 23, 2024, 2:21 pm EDT

  • Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) stock are on the decline today.
  • This move follows commentary amid Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings call that the company may make a move into networking.
  • Analysts have joined into the discussion, downgrading ANET stock.
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Shares of client-to-cloud networking services provider Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) are declining around 4% today. Indeed, ANET stock is down on news out of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings report and conference call.

Specifically, Nvidia referenced in its earnings call yesterday evening that it may be looking at bringing “large-scale AI to Ethernet-only data centers.” This comment suggests Arista and its competitors may not have the hold on their core networking businesses that they thought they had.

Nvidia has proven to be a leader in producing some world-class hardware and software. Accordingly, a pivot into the networking space could have ripple effects for specific companies like Arista.

Let’s dive more into what Nvidia discussed amid its earnings — and what to make of this market-shifting move.

ANET Stock Drops on New Nvidia Ambitions

Nvidia’s potential move into networking is being seen by some experts as a natural vertical move for the maker of chips and other processing units. By providing such products and services to its existing hyperscale cloud customers, Nvidia’s total addressable market potential could increase substantially — of course at the expense of companies like Arista.

That said, it appears any sort of move into this space is still in its preliminary stages. After falling as much as 8% today, ANET stock has regained some footing in afternoon trading as investors price in the probabilities of a true shake-up in this space. What’s more, it’s always possible that some partnership could arise between the two companies, if Nvidia is serious. There are simply too many unknowns right now.

Still, commentary from analysts at JPMorgan and Rosenblatt suggests that Wall Street is souring on Arista and its overall business model. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese just reiterated a “sell” rating and a $220 price target for ANET stock, which currently trades hands at more than $300 per share. That’s a rather steep potential decline that certainly prices in some major disruption from the likes of Nvidia.

We’ll have to see how this all turns out. But for now, it’s clear investors are taking a much more cautious approach to Arista than they were yesterday.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

