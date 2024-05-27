Nvidia Stock’s Dominance in AI: A ‘Hold On Tight’ Moment for NVDA Investors

There’s been much ado over Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent earnings report. The company had a great quarter, and NVDA stock closed above $1,000, reaching a market cap of around $2.6 trillion. Nvidia could soon become the world’s most valuable company.
Analysts are raising price targets on Nvidia stock due to strong performance and plans for a stock split. However, many bears suggest that future growth is already accounted for. Let’s explore why Nvidia remains unstoppable, with potential for more growth.
Grace Hopper Sparks New AI Phase
Among Nvidia’s recent announcements is nine new supercomputers slated to be released around the world that use Nvidia Grace Hopper Superchips to speed up scientific research. These systems, collectively delivering 200 exaflops, include EXA1-HE in France, Helios in Poland, and Alps in Switzerland. Other installations are in Germany, the U.S., and Japan.
In April, CEA and Eviden introduced the EXA1-HE supercomputer, featuring Eviden’s BullSequana XH3000 technology with a patented warm-water cooling system. Powered by 477 compute nodes using Grace Hopper, these platforms aid research in climate change, drug discovery, and more.
Ian Buck from Nvidia emphasized Grace Hopper-powered systems’ impact on industry transformation and energy efficiency. Isambard-AI and Isambard 3 are in the U.K. Los Alamos National Laboratory and Texas Advanced Computing Center in the U.S. use Nvidia’s Arm-based Grace CPU Superchips in their supercomputers.
Wall Street is Optimistic on NVDA Stock
As Nvidia prepares for its upcoming earnings report on May 22, analysts continue to update their coverage. Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis recently recommended buying Nvidia stock, raising his price target from $780 to $1,200 per share. This translates into an expected 27% increase.
However, some investors remain cautious, due in part to Nvidia’s impressive 12-month return, in which its stock tripled.
Curtis views Nvidia as the leading force in the expanding AI ecosystem. He summarized his firm’s stance as: “It’s too early to pick AI winners, but Nvidia is our top choice.” This belief stems from soaring demand for Nvidia’s diverse products beyond chips.
Nvidia consistently surpassed revenue forecasts, including a $2 billion beat in Q4 FY24. Predicted revenue for Q1 FY25 stands at $24 billion, indicating over 230% growth. Nvidia’s expanding solutions, like liquid-cooled rack systems with Grace CPU and Blackwell GPU chips, drive its success.
Moreover, the company’s dominance in expanding AI ecosystems drove sustained revenue and earnings growth. Although volatile, any slight earnings disappointment could lead to stock drops, yet Curtis predicts long-term upward movement.
Hold on to Your NVDA Stock
High demand for AI chips indicates potential for Nvidia’s continued growth. While data center revenue is its primary segment, gaming, and professional visualization are also vital.
The automotive segment is the only one showing a decline year-over-year. Nvidia remains a strong buy by most analysts. Indeed, I think it’s dangerous to veer from the pack, given the impressive results the company has posted thus far.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.