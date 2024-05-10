The 3 Best Energy Drink Stocks to Own to Fuel Your Finances

The best energy drink stocks to own are positioned to benefit from changing consumer trends and booming demand for caffeinated beverages. While coffee remains a popular caffeinated drink, energy drinks are growing at a much faster clip. The global coffee market is only expected to expand by 0.9% annually through 2025. But the energy drink market is forecast to grow by 1.4% annually over the same period. This presents a big opportunity for investors.
Red Bull is not included among the energy drink stocks listed in this article because it is a private company. We instead focus on three appealing publicly traded stocks with exposure to the high-growth energy drink category.
Rising health consciousness among Millennials and Gen Z has fueled demand for fortified energy drinks. These are often packed with vitamins, herbs and functional ingredients like caffeine. The mega caffeine boost provided by energy drinks also appeals greatly to this demographic. Major distribution gains for brands like Monster, Rockstar and Celsius have put energy drinks in more stores, making buying convenient. With several catalysts driving continued expansion ahead, energy drink stocks stand out as an attractive investment theme. The companies covered below boast impressive growth trajectories. This makes them some of the best energy drink stocks to own to capitalize on the surging consumption.
Monster Beverage (MNST)
With over 37% of the global dedicated energy drink market share, Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader. Net sales grew 11.8% year-over-year in Q1 2024 to reach a record $1.90 billion. Excluding unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales were actually up 15.6% (12.6% without Argentina impact). Gross profit as a percentage of net sales also rose significantly to 54.1% in Q1 2024. In Q1 2023, it hit 52.8%.
Monster Beverage’s consistent double-digit growth has fueled its stock price appreciation over decades. In fact, Monster’s stock performance over the past 30 years makes it the single best-performing stock out of the entire S&P 500 during that stretch – yes, even better than Apple or Amazon over the same timeframe.
With strong continued revenue growth projected at 10% annually over the next five years along with strategic international expansion and acquisition initiatives underway, Monster Beverage remains well-positioned for future success. MNST stands out as one of the best energy drink stocks to own for investors who want long-term gains.
Celsius Holdings (CELH)
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is one of the best energy drink stocks to own thanks to its rapid growth and immense potential. CELH offers healthy, sugar-free energy drinks made with quality ingredients and no artificial flavors. Celsius’s annual sales exploded from $75.1 million in 2019 to over $1.3 billion in 2023.
The key driver behind Celsius’s incredible revenue growth is expanding distribution. Their international distribution currently only accounts for a small percentage of sales but has been expanding. In 2023, Celsius signed an agreement with PepsiCo for distribution in Canada. It also entered a deal with Suntory Beverage & Food to distribute in the UK and Ireland. These deals pave the way for accelerated international expansion. Domestically, Celsius sells its drinks in over 174,000 retail locations across major chains like Walmart and 7-Eleven.
Wall Street continues to be bullish on Celsius, projecting revenue to double to $2.49 billion by 2025. The company just secured a high-profile global sponsorship deal with Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team as well. With sales surging, new distribution channels opening internationally, and increased brand visibility, Celsius Holdings is one of the best energy drink stocks to own.
PepsiCo (PEP)
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is certainly one of the best energy drink stocks to own right now. With over $91 billion in net revenue in 2023 and 14% growth in core constant currency earnings per share, PepsiCo shows that it is a strong and growing company.
A key driver of PepsiCo’s growth in the energy drink space is its 2020 $3.85 billion acquisition of Rockstar Energy. In addition, PepsiCo continues to invest significantly in other energy drink brands like Celsius. These moves have expanded PepsiCo’s presence in the fast-growing energy drink industry.
The energy drink moves also leverage PepsiCo’s overall size, stability and staying power as a blue chip stock. So PEP offers a less risky way to bet on the energy drink boom compared to investing directly in smaller, less diversified energy drink pure plays.
In 2023, PepsiCo held or gained market share in over half of its key global beverage and convenience food markets. So its core business remains extremely strong. When one combines steady core growth with big energy drink investments, it’s clear PepsiCo has what it takes to energize portfolios for years to come.
For investors looking to add an energy drink stock with size, stability and serious growth potential to their portfolio, PEP perfectly fits the bill. Its recent results and smart energy drink investments cement its status as one of the best energy drink stocks to own now.
On the date of publication, Andrea van Schalkwyk did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.