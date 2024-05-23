FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

The Next Novavax? 3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy Before They Boom

These biotech stocks to buy are companies with impending catalysts in terms of growth or clinical trials progress

By Faisal Humayun, InvestorPlace Contributor May 23, 2024, 6:45 am EDT

Advertisement

  • These are the biotech stocks to buy that can deliver 100% to 300% returns within the next six months.
  • Acasti Pharma (ACST): GTX-104 is in the third stage of clinical trials and is a potential catalyst for stock upside.
  • Entera Bio (ENTX): A big market opportunity for EB613 with no new osteoporosis therapy being approved since 2019.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI): XPOVIO and NEXPOVIO have approvals in 40 countries and will drive revenue growth in the coming years.
biotech stocks to buy - The Next Novavax? 3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy Before They Boom

Source: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock was among the laggards in the race for the vaccine against COVID-19. Unsurprisingly, NVAX stock plunged from highs of $320 in 2021 to recent lows of $3.5.

However, with the company announcing a deal with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), the stock skyrocketed by 280% last month. With the likelihood of the return of the meme stock frenzy, it’s a good time to look at biotech stocks to buy for returns that can replicate the performance of NVAX stock.

Therefore, I am looking at speculative ideas for multibagger returns in the blink of an eye. The column does not discuss blue-chip or high-quality biotech stocks. The biotech stocks discussed represent companies with the possibility of positive news regarding drug pipeline outcomes.

The possibility of rate cuts in the second half of 2024 strengthens my conviction on a broad-based rally for speculative ideas. Easy money policies translate into higher trading activity across risky asset classes. Let’s, therefore, discuss three biotech stocks to buy before they skyrocket.

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

There's No Miraculous Comeback Looming for Acasti Pharma Stock
Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) is a micro-cap biotech stock that looks poised for a big rally after being sideways in the last 12 months. As an overview, Acasti is a clinical-stage company working on products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada.

The company’s pipeline includes GTX-104, an injectable formulation of nimodipine being developed for intravenous infusion (IV) in aSAH patients. The other molecular entities in the pipeline include GTX-102, GTX-101 and GTX-201.

However, GTX-104 is in the third stage of clinical trials and is a potential catalyst for ACST stock upside. It’s worth noting that Acasti plans to submit the new drug application (NDA) for GTX-104 in the first half of 2025. This will be an important development, and I expect ACST stock to rally prior to the NDA submission.

Another important point is that the company secured a $7.5 million private placement last quarter. With this, the cash runway extends into Q2 2026.

Entera Bio (ENTX)

An image of a tablet with 'therapeutics' on the screen, a stethoscope and face mask around it
Source: ra2 studio/Shutterstock

It’s worth noting that Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) has skyrocketed by almost 300% year-to-date. However, a market valuation of $85 million indicates a headroom for further upside, with clinical trials delivering encouraging results.

As an overview, Entera Bio focuses on developing and commercializing orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics.

The company has five clinical programs with EB613 (for osteoporosis) set to enter phase three trials. It’s worth noting that 200 million women globally have osteoporosis. Further, more than one billion women will enter menopause in the coming years.

This presents a big opportunity for EB613, with no new osteoporosis therapy being approved since 2019. It’s, therefore, not surprising the ENTX stock is surging higher as clinical trials are set to enter the critical third stage. Bone mineral density (BMD) endpoint qualification for EB613 is expected by January 2025. That’s a potential catalyst for a sustained rally in ENTX stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Photo of test tubes and droplet with purple and reddish-orange sunset visual effect, representing biotech
Source: shutterstock.com/Romix Image

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a commercial-stage biotech company. KPTI stock has been in a correction mode with a downside of 55% in the last 12 months. However, the selling is overdone and the stock is poised for a big rally.

It’s worth noting that the company’s commercialized candidates, XPOVIO and NEXPOVIO, have approvals in 40 countries.

Further, the last-stage pipeline (SELINEXOR) comprises candidates for endometrial cancer, multiple myeloma and myelofibrosis. With the current late-stage pipeline, the company expects a $2 billion peak revenue potential in the United States.

Earlier this month, $148 million of existing convertible notes due in 2025 were extended to 2029. The company also issued a $100 million senior secured term loan due 2028. With refinancing, Karyopharm Therapeutics is better positioned from a financial perspective.

For 2024, the company has guided for revenue of $140 to $160 million. U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue is expected at $100 to $120 million. With approval in multiple countries, there is headroom for healthy revenue growth in the coming years.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

Biotech, Healthcare

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/05/the-next-novavax-3-biopharma-stocks-to-buy-before-they-boom/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC