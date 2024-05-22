Why Is Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Stock Down 37% Today?

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is falling on Wednesday after the optical switching films company announced details for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
The annual shareholder meeting of CRKN stock investors is set for June 14, 2024. The meeting will start at 10La0 a.m. Eastern Time and several matters will be voted on during it.
Let’s break those down real quick.
- The election of five members to its Board of Directors.
- Ratifying Marcum LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm.
- Approving a CRKN reverse stock split with a ratio as high as one-for-150 shares.
- Approving its 2024 Employee Incentive Plan.
- To approve the company to issue shares to an accredited investor.
- The ability to cover other relevant matters at the meeting or adjourn it if need be.
It’s likely that investors aren’t excited about the company’s plan for a reverse stock split. The idea of issuing shares to an accredited investor may also be weighing on CRKN stock today.
CRKN Stock Movement on Wednesday
CRKN stock is seeing strong trading today alongside its annual shareholder meeting announcement. This has more than 43.2 million shares of its stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 88 million shares.
CRKN stock is down 36.8% as of Wednesday morning. The stock was also down 16.2% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.