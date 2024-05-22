Why Is Mustang Bio (MBIO) Stock Up 58% Today?

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock is taking off on Wednesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s shares.
This has more than 13.9 million shares of MBIO stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 345,000 shares. It’s worth mentioning that the float of its shares is 9.36 million.
It’s worth noting that this rally comes after Mustang Bio was sent a delisting notice by the Nasdaq Exchange. This gives the company until Nov. 12, 2024 to regain compliance with listing standards.
What’s Behind the MBIO Stock Delisting Notice?
Mustang Bio’s shares have been trading below $1 for too long. That’s the minimum bid price required to remain on the Nasdaq Exchange. The company needs to get its shares back above that price for 10 consecutive trading days to avoid delisting.
Even if Mustang Bio fails to do so, it may not face delisting at that time. The company could be eligible for another 180-day extension to adjust its share price. Mustang Bio is monitoring its shares price and considering options to avoid delisting.
MBIO stock is up 58.4% as of Wednesday morning but was down 76.5% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.