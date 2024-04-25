FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

SKYW Stock Earnings: SkyWest Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q1 2024

SkyWest just reported results for the first quarter of 2024

Apr 25, 2024

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) just reported results for the first quarter of 2024.

  • SkyWest reported earnings per share of $1.45. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of $1.23.
  • The company reported revenue of $803.61 million.
  • This was 0.43% better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $800.15 million.

