7 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy With 50% Upside in 2017

Based on the performance of the Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLK ), tech stocks have had a good year. The ETF has logged a gain of nearly 15%. However, plenty of tech stocks still have not enjoyed the bull move and many have experienced implosions.

This is normal fare for the high-risk technology sector, but some important trends should help juice up returns for years to come.

For example, mergers and acquisitions are likely to remain strong as mega-tech operators like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) look for ways to pump up growth. Besides, with the expected tax reforms of Donald Trump, these companies will likely be able to take advantage of their massive cash deposits in offshore accounts.

At the same time, there are important megatrends in technology that should drive growth. Just some include cloud computing, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Virtual Reality (VR).

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at seven tech stocks that stand out.

