If you’re investing for the long-term, 401k plans make things easy, and they’re advantageous. But no plan is created equal. Some are excellent. Some are meh. Some are horrendous. One quick test of your plan’s health: Does it include Vanguard or Fidelity 401k funds?
If not, that’s strike one.
Strike two is a lack of diversified investments.
And strike three is a glut of high-cost investments.
The good news: Fidelity and Vanguard both provide lower-cost higher-end investment products in most plans. That leaves you in the driver’s seat of a better financial future.
My specialty is Fidelity, though, so today I bring you 12 Fidelity 401k funds that should get you to your retirement in a faster and safer manner. (And if your plan doesn’t offer one or more of these funds, ask that they be considered for inclusion!)
Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.