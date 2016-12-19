Home > Mutual Funds & ETFs > 401k & Investing Tips >

The 12 Best Fidelity 401k Funds to Own

These Fidelity 401k funds will get you to retirement quickly, safely and without overspending

  |  By Jim Lowell, Editor, Fidelity Investor
If you’re investing for the long-term, 401k plans make things easy, and they’re advantageous. But no plan is created equal. Some are excellent. Some are meh. Some are horrendous. One quick test of your plan’s health: Does it include Vanguard or Fidelity 401k funds?

Fidelity FundsIf not, that’s strike one.

Strike two is a lack of diversified investments.

And strike three is a glut of high-cost investments.

The good news: Fidelity and Vanguard both provide lower-cost higher-end investment products in most plans. That leaves you in the driver’s seat of a better financial future.

My specialty is Fidelity, though, so today I bring you 12 Fidelity 401k funds that should get you to your retirement in a faster and safer manner. (And if your plan doesn’t offer one or more of these funds, ask that they be considered for inclusion!)

