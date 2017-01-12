Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Could Take Flight Tomorrow

On Friday, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) effectively — even if not officially — gets the first-quarter earnings season started with a report of its fiscal Q4 numbers. And all signs point toward the beginning of a fruitful 2017 for BAC stock.

Bank of America has been on a tear, earnings-wise, topping estimates in each of its past six quarters, and growing the bottom line for the past seven.

BAC stock has responded accordingly, gaining 31% in 2016 despite a 33% stumble right out of the gate, mostly in response to proverbial “daybreak” for the company. Not only did CEO Brian Moynihan get his bank over the Fed’s stress-test hump in late 2015 (and confirmed it in mid-2016), BofA almost immediately upped its dividend following the news. Shareholders had been patiently waiting on that for some time.

Will the big bank justify the run-up, or will the earnings report burst the bubble? On balance, Bank of America stock holders have more reason to be optimistic than nervous.

Bank of America Earnings Preview

As of the most recent look, the pros expect the company to post income of 38 cents per share on sales of $20.96 billion. BofA earned 27 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier, when it generated revenue of $19.56 billion.

As was noted, Bank of America has tended to over-deliver relative to earnings expectations of late. This time around, though, some unique circumstances suggest a significant beat is even more likely than usual. Yours truly explained in mid-December that a flurry of trading activity and other situational developments could spur a “beat” of 7 cents per share.

Similarly, as Chris Tyler pointed out on Tuesday, BAC stock responded bullishly to five of the past six Bank of America earnings reports.

3 Things BofA Shareholders Should Watch

While Bank of America, like all banks, is a collection of several moving parts and impacted by a countless number of factors, there are three key drivers pushing and pulling on BAC stock right now. Getting a grip on these three matters will help current and would-be investors properly handicap where BofA shares are headed.

Next Page