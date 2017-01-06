Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS) Stock Can Punch Above Its Weight

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS ) is about one-tenth the size by market cap of its rivals PepsiCo Inc (NYSE: PEP ) and The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ). But this soft drink maker and distributor certainly punches above its weight, and DPS stock can be a sneaky-good winner for new money.

The soft drink industry has now begun a significant transition from a sweet, carbonated soda model to healthier alternatives with less processed sugar, sweeteners and artificial flavors. And, in early November, cities in the U.S. began levying taxes on soft drinks and other sugar filled goodies.

If you look at any of the big players’ stock charts, you will see a distinct selloff around early November because of this news. But, DPS has recovered well since then.

Dr Pepper Snapple has the advantage when it comes to transitioning markets because it is smaller than its rivals. Plus, it can make changes that go to the top and bottom lines much more quickly than PEP and KO.

DPS Is Much More Than Just Dr. Pepper

DPS is already king of the ginger ale and root beer verticals, owning many of the most iconic brands out there, from Schweppes to IBC. It also has a strong stable of mixers such as Rose’s, Mr & Mrs T’s, Margaritaville and Clamato (a preferred base for a classic Bloody Mary).

Plus, its line of alternatives keeps growing, e.g., the Snapple juice and tea line, Fiji Water, VitaCoco, Core Hydration and its pioneering Fruit20 line. Dr Pepper Snapple also has a solid selection of energy and sports drinks as well — All Sport, Body Armor and Hydrive.

But, the biggest recent news was the company’s acquisition of Bai Brands for $1.7 billion in late November. Bai is a hot new brand that was founded in 2009 by a coffee industry pioneer in his basement. It’s rumored that the name “Bai” comes from either the Chinese word for “pure” or the acronym “botanical antioxidant infusions,” or perhaps both.

Regardless, going from zero to $1.7 billion in a mere eight years gives you an idea of how dynamic this new drinks market is.

